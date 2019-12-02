Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet on Dec. 4
December 2, 2019 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Bratislava on Wednesday, December 4, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of 26th OSCE Ministerial Council, with mediation from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 24.
Top stories
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
Latest news
New variety of apples can stay fresh for 12 months The Cosmic Crunch apple is promised to offer fans of the fruit an extra juicy and crispy experience.
Azerbaijani President asked to dissolve parliament The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament.
"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history The film continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman.
Iran “seriously reconsider” stepping back from UN atomic watchdog Iran is frustrated by Europe’s refusal to defy the threat of US sanctions against any European company that trades with Iran.