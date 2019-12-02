Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet on Dec. 4

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet on Dec. 4
December 2, 2019 - 11:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Bratislava on Wednesday, December 4, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of 26th OSCE Ministerial Council, with mediation from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 24.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide resolution Armenian Genocide resolution "sends massive message against denialism"
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Georgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-OctoberGeorgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-October
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
Armenia Police chief relieved of his dutiesArmenia Police chief relieved of his duties
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New variety of apples can stay fresh for 12 months The Cosmic Crunch apple is promised to offer fans of the fruit an extra juicy and crispy experience.
Azerbaijani President asked to dissolve parliament The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament.
"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history The film continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman.
Iran “seriously reconsider” stepping back from UN atomic watchdog Iran is frustrated by Europe’s refusal to defy the threat of US sanctions against any European company that trades with Iran.