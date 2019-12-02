Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet on Dec. 4

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Bratislava on Wednesday, December 4, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of 26th OSCE Ministerial Council, with mediation from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 24.