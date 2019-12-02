"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history
December 2, 2019 - 15:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Another week, another box office record broken by Disney.
"Frozen 2", the studio's sequel to the 2013 animated phenomenon, set the record for the highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history. It made $123.7 million domestically over the five day holiday weekend, breaking the record held by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which made $109 million in 2013, CNN reports.
The film, which continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman, has made $738.6 million globally in just 12 days.
The animated movie broke records when it opened last weekend, pulling in $130 million domestically. That was the highest-grossing debut for Walt Disney Animation Studios. The sequel also set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever, making $358 million worldwide.
"Frozen 2" is another major success during a year of many box office hits for Disney. (DIS) The company has already set the record for highest-grossing year for a studio ever, a milestone it achieved in July. The studio also has five films that have made more than $1 billion. That includes "Avengers: Endgame," the biggest blockbuster in box office history, "The Lion King" and "Toy Story 4."
"Frozen 2" is well on its way to becoming the sixth film to join the $1 billion club for Disney, and the studio could nab a seventh film to gross more than $1 billion next month when it releases "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
