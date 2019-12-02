New variety of apples can stay fresh for 12 months
December 2, 2019 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Move over Granny Smith and Red Delicious, there’s a hot new apple in town and it’s built to outlast them all. The Cosmic Crunch apple is hitting shelves in the US, and through careful development across two decades, is promised to offer fans of the fruit an extra juicy and crispy experience, with a storage life of up to 12 months when kept in the right conditions, New Atlas reports.
The Cosmic Crunch apple is the result of a cross-breeding research at Washington State University, where scientists began working on a hybrid fruit based on the Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples in 1997.
Now patented, the resulting Cosmic Crunch apple is said to be large, juicy and remarkably firm with a crisp texture. It also offers naturally heightened levels of acidity and sugar, so will very much be on the sweeter side. So much so, the team says it can allow home bakers to rely less on added sugar for their recipes.
The shelf life is billed as exceptional. In addition to high resistance to bruising, the Cosmic Crunch apple can be kept in controlled atmosphere storage for 12 months, in a fridge for six months or longer and on the shelf at room temperature for several weeks.
According to the researchers, this is because the Cosmic Crunch exhibits none of the typical storage disorders that plague lesser apples, such as internal browning, chilling injuries, shriveling or a sensitivity to carbon dioxide and low oxygen.
The bi-color Cosmic Crunch is so named for the white speckles that dot its skin and after more than 20 years of study and research is now ready for the world, with shipping to selected stores kicking off today.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history The film continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman.
HayPost's new souvenir sheet honors Komitas The sheet was authored by Gevorg Poghosyan and is printed in Cartor with a print-run of 20 000 pcs.
More 20 U.S. military vehicles enter Syria from Iraq: report Syrian state television reported that several U.S. military vehicles had entered northeastern Syria from Iraq.
Armenia's average salary higher than Azerbaijan's: report The average salary in Armenia grew by $15 against the second quarter, by $30 against the first three months of 2019.