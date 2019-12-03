Yerevan hosting Silicon Mountains Forum on Dec 4-5

PanARMENIAN.Net - On December 4, ICT companies and experts invited to the Silicon Mountains Forum will share their vision on the challenges the world is expected to face in the upcoming years, as well as their understanding of the role of ICT in various branches of economy with the representatives of educational institutions, start-ups, and best students.

The Silicon Mountains Forum is being organized by the Union of Employers of ICT in partnership with the Ministry of High-Tech Industry. The General Partner of the event is VivaCell-MTS. The forum is dedicated to the smart solutions in ICT industry as well as the developments expected in upcoming years on global scale.

The participants will discuss issues related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and modern challenges in ICT education.

B2B meetings planned for December 5 will embrace issues of practical applications of smart solutions in economy.

The honorary guest of the forum is the 2019 Laureate of the Global IT Award, Japanese scientist Dr. Takeo Kanade.

Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Armen Abroyan, highlighting the importance of the conference, said that it refers to high-tech industry, where questions related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technologies (IT), ICT and their utilization in the economy will be discussed.

The Deputy Minister also stressed the important fact that the event has Kanade as an honorary guest.

“The idea behind this joint initiative is to meet the need of having in Armenia an established forum hosting local and international ICT companies and renowned experts in order to brainstorm on the perspectives of the developments in the sphere. Silicon Mountains is expected to become an umbrella for identifying Armenia’s potential in the ICT sector, finding potential areas of cooperation and integrating our competencies and unique capabilities, with an aim to sustain innovations and technological breakthroughs, and most importantly, to do it by working in synergy,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

Armen Baldryan, the president of the Union of Employers of ICT, said the international forum, the first in its kind, is devoted to smart solutions in ICT, challenges of education, and the advantages of economic digitalization, and is the pilot event of the anticipated annual international congress in the sphere.

“This technological event is a specific preparatory step ahead of the 4th industrial revolution for Armenian companies. By uniting local and international companies, top managers of leading enterprises, and private companies, as well universities under one roof we keep the pace with the expected changes in global economy and find ways to take advantage of the opening opportunities getting better positions in the new spheres of economy,” Baldryan said.

"The event will feature speakers from top global organizations, with overall seven technology presentations. I think we are going to have very interesting and busy two days,” said Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of UEICT.