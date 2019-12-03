PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Armenian carrier could soon start operations, according to Tatevik Revazian, the head of the country’s General Department of Civil Aviation.

Revazian said company representatives have revealed they are planning to fly to 13 destinations beginning from summer.

“Given the fact that the airline has opened only recently, it is impossible to predict the passenger traffic, but the carrier said they are going to carry out 41 flights every week, offering a total of 388,000 seats per year,” the Aviation chief was quoted as saying by Factor.am.

The company is also planning to create 200 new jobs in the coming months, Revazian said.

The National Assembly is discussing a draft law abolishing departure taxes on flights to destinations that haven’t been served in the past 12 months.

It was reported earlier that Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, and to Berlin starting from spring 2020, when the. The Irish budget carrier will also be offering flights from the northern Armenian town of Gyumri to Memmingen beginning from summer.