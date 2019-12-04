OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line

OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line
December 4, 2019 - 13:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, December 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with schedule.

From the Artsakh Defense army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.

