OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line
December 4, 2019 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, December 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with schedule.
From the Artsakh Defense army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
Ohanian and Tankian accepted Pashinyan’s challenge to donate money to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund every month.
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
Partner news
Latest news
Deputy Minister of Education arrested for suspicion of bribery A Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has been arrested for suspicion of bribery.
Charges brought against Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan Sargsyan has been charged with organizing the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials.
China CRISPR baby experiment may have created "unintended mutations" The gene editing performed on twins to immunise them against HIV may have failed and created unintended mutations.
One radiotherapy dose as effective as 5 doses for spinal cancer Spinal canal compression is a common complication in cancer patients when the cancer has spread to their spine.