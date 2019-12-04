Deputy Minister of Education arrested for suspicion of bribery

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia has been arrested for suspicion of bribery, reports the National Security Service.

Besides the Deputy Minister, his driver and the head of an Armenian football club—who is also the head of a number of supplying company—have been arrested.

The NSS said the Deputy Minister has used the services of his driver to take bribes from the head of the football club to support the latter in a competition to supply sports equipment to agencies subject to the Ministry.

Immediately after the businessman transferred a part of the sum to the Deputy Minister's driver, both of them were arrested.

According to media reports, the arrested official is Gevorg Loretsyan, who coordinates sports-related issues.