Ireland ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ireland has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in late 2017, according to the European country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

On Tuesday, December 3, following the approval of Dáil Éireann (the lower house of the Irish parliament), the Tánaiste (Deputy PM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, confirmed Ireland’s ratification of the deal.

Welcoming Ireland’s ratification, the Tánaiste said, “Along with our EU partners, Ireland was inspired by the peaceful democratic achievements of spring 2018 in Armenia and will continue to encourage and support Armenia’s impressive reform efforts.”

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.

The CEPA has now been ratified by 17 of the 28 EU member states (including Ireland).