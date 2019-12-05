Armenia NSS confirms identity of arrested Deputy Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Security Service has confirmed to PanARMENIAN.Net that Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Gevorg Loretsyan has been arrested.

Besides Loretsyan, his driver and the head of an Armenian football club have also been arrested.

All of them are involved in the case as suspects, the NSS said.

The Security Service revealed earlier that one of the Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has been arrested for suspicion of bribery.

The NSS said the Deputy Minister has used the services of his driver to take bribes from the head of the football club to support the latter in a competition to supply sports equipment to agencies subject to the Ministry.

Immediately after the businessman transferred a part of the sum to the driver, both of them were arrested.