Pashinyan: Armenia has purchased unprecedented amount of weapons
December 6, 2019 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday, December 6 that Armenia has purchased “unprecedented amount of weapons and ammunition”.
Pashinyan was addressing the parliament Friday minutes before lawmakers approved the state budget for 2020.
The PM described the budget as revolutionary, reminding that next year the country will spend AMD 3 billion ($6.3 million) to settle housing problems of citizens affected by the devastating earthquake of 1988.
Pashinyan said the government has increased defense spending by AMD 66 billion ($138.7 million) or 28% in 2018-2020, adding that Armenia will continue its policy of maintaining a military balance in the region.
The head of the Armenian government also said the economy has grown by 7.5% in the first nine months of 2019, which he said is “an absolute leading indicator” in the region.
