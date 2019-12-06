Aspirin use may reduce cancer, all-cause mortality in older adults
December 6, 2019 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aspirin use three or more times per week is associated with reductions in all-cause, any cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and colorectal cancer (CRC) mortality among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 4 in JAMA Network Open, Medical News reports.
Holli A. Loomans-Kropp, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues examined the correlation of aspirin use with all-cause, any cancer, gastrointestinal, and CRC mortality among 146,152 individuals (mean age at baseline, 66.3 years) who were followed for a median of 12.5 years encompassing 1,822,164 person-years.
The researchers found that aspirin use one to three times per month correlated with a reduced risk for all-cause and cancer mortality compared with no use (hazard ratios, 0.84 and 0.87, respectively). Reduced risks for mortality of all causes, any cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and CRC were seen with aspirin use three or more times per week (hazard ratios, 0.81, 0.85, 0.75, and 0.71, respectively). On stratification by body mass index (BMI), aspirin use three or more times per week correlated with a reduced risk for all-cause and any cancer mortality among those with a BMI of 20 to 24 kg/m² (hazard ratios, 0.82 and 0.86, respectively) and with reduced risk for all-cause, any cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and CRC mortality with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 kg/m² (hazard ratios, 0.82, 0.86, 0.72, and 0.66, respectively).
"Future studies should further examine the association of BMI with the efficacy of aspirin as a cancer preventive agent to adapt to the changing global obesity trends," the authors write.
One author disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia FM briefs EU Special Representative on Karabakh talks Mnatsakanyan has unveiled Armenia's priorities in the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Brain differences detected in kids with depressed parents While the causes of depression are complex, having a parent with depression is one of the biggest known risk factors.
Yerevan Councilmember takes infant baby to work A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
Unknown rockets target Iraqi base that hosts U.S. troops - report The Balad Airbase hosts US troops and contractors; it is located approximately 80 km north of Baghdad.