Aspirin use may reduce cancer, all-cause mortality in older adults

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aspirin use three or more times per week is associated with reductions in all-cause, any cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and colorectal cancer (CRC) mortality among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 4 in JAMA Network Open, Medical News reports.

Holli A. Loomans-Kropp, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues examined the correlation of aspirin use with all-cause, any cancer, gastrointestinal, and CRC mortality among 146,152 individuals (mean age at baseline, 66.3 years) who were followed for a median of 12.5 years encompassing 1,822,164 person-years.

The researchers found that aspirin use one to three times per month correlated with a reduced risk for all-cause and cancer mortality compared with no use (hazard ratios, 0.84 and 0.87, respectively). Reduced risks for mortality of all causes, any cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and CRC were seen with aspirin use three or more times per week (hazard ratios, 0.81, 0.85, 0.75, and 0.71, respectively). On stratification by body mass index (BMI), aspirin use three or more times per week correlated with a reduced risk for all-cause and any cancer mortality among those with a BMI of 20 to 24 kg/m² (hazard ratios, 0.82 and 0.86, respectively) and with reduced risk for all-cause, any cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and CRC mortality with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 kg/m² (hazard ratios, 0.82, 0.86, 0.72, and 0.66, respectively).

"Future studies should further examine the association of BMI with the efficacy of aspirin as a cancer preventive agent to adapt to the changing global obesity trends," the authors write.

One author disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.