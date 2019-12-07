Victoria Falls dries after worst drought in a century
December 7, 2019 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africa’s Zambezi river cascades down 100 metres into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views, The Guardian reports.
But the worst drought in a century has slowed the waterfalls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill one of the region’s biggest tourist attractions.
While they typically slow down during the dry season, officials said this year had brought an unprecedented decline in water levels.
“In previous years, when it gets dry, it’s not to this extent,” Dominic Nyambe, a seller of tourist handicrafts in his 30s, said outside his shop in Livingstone, on the Zambian side. “This [is] our first experience of seeing it like this.
“It affects us because ... clients ... can see on the internet [that the falls are low] ... We don’t have so many tourists.”
As world leaders gather in Madrid for the COP25 climate change conference to discuss ways to halt catastrophic warming caused by human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, southern Africa is already suffering some of its worst effects – with taps running dry and about 45 million people in need of food aid amid crop failures.
Photo: Reuters
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
130 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenia's Sargissian wins European Rapid Chess Championship Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn.
Armenian memorial vandalized in France An Armenian khachkar has been desecrated in the French commune of Bandol, the Armnenian Embassy in Paris said.
Armenia commemorating 31st anniv. of devastating earthquake Armenia is commemorating the 31st anniversary of the earthquake that hit the northwestern regions of the country.