Greek PM rebukes Turkey for genocide against Christians

Greek PM rebukes Turkey for genocide against Christians
December 9, 2019 - 11:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced the need for international recognition of the Ottoman-era genocide of Greek Christians in Asia Minor, and slammed Turkey for its bellicosity in its maritime foreign policy in Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis delivered remarks at the International Conference on the Crime of Genocide, declaring that the “Ottoman Empire carried out the genocide of Pontian [Greeks]” and “how we shall learn from it, how we shall prevent the reliving of similar tragedies in our own lives, anywhere in the world.”

The prime minister blasted Ankara for its current foreign policy that, he said, is ignoring international law on the high seas. “Turkey has engaged in aggressiveness” and is “creating new maps that make the Islands of Greece disappear,” said Mitsotakis.

He said he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO event in London last week, adding that the United States, Russia, Europe, Egypt and Israel have all condemned the memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya. The controversial deal changes the maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean.

The Greek government expelled the Libyan ambassador on Friday over the heated boundary dispute. The November agreement reached between Turkey and Libya permits Ankara to gain access to a zone across the Mediterranean, rejecting the complaints of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which are situated between Turkey and Libya.

Related links:
The Jerusalem Post. Greek PM chides Turkey for genocide against Christians
 Top stories
BBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spiesBBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spies
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Azerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcatAzerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcat
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
Armenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to graspArmenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to grasp
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists discover genetic predisposition to taste food differently
DC Police urged to protect protesters' rights during Erdogan visit
Erdoğan claims Trump offered to call Armenian Genocide a "war"
Human heart muscles cells behave differently in space: study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey: Next Armenian patriarch will be elected on Dec. 11 Some 102 delegates chosen in the election will choose the next head of the church in upcoming elections.
Russia banned from all int'l sport for 4 years over doping failures Expert advisers had been urged to take a hard line with their punishment following ongoing doping allegations
52% of adult men in Armenia are smokers: official According to the Deputy Minister, many non-smokers are affected by secondary smoke both at home and at work.
Senate "very likely" to pass Armenian Genocide bill in coming weeks (video) “We are likely to finally acknowledge the horrific Armenian Genocide, which I have been fighting for years to do,” Cruz said.