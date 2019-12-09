Greek PM rebukes Turkey for genocide against Christians
December 9, 2019 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced the need for international recognition of the Ottoman-era genocide of Greek Christians in Asia Minor, and slammed Turkey for its bellicosity in its maritime foreign policy in Mediterranean.
Mitsotakis delivered remarks at the International Conference on the Crime of Genocide, declaring that the “Ottoman Empire carried out the genocide of Pontian [Greeks]” and “how we shall learn from it, how we shall prevent the reliving of similar tragedies in our own lives, anywhere in the world.”
The prime minister blasted Ankara for its current foreign policy that, he said, is ignoring international law on the high seas. “Turkey has engaged in aggressiveness” and is “creating new maps that make the Islands of Greece disappear,” said Mitsotakis.
He said he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO event in London last week, adding that the United States, Russia, Europe, Egypt and Israel have all condemned the memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya. The controversial deal changes the maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean.
The Greek government expelled the Libyan ambassador on Friday over the heated boundary dispute. The November agreement reached between Turkey and Libya permits Ankara to gain access to a zone across the Mediterranean, rejecting the complaints of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which are situated between Turkey and Libya.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey: Next Armenian patriarch will be elected on Dec. 11 Some 102 delegates chosen in the election will choose the next head of the church in upcoming elections.
Russia banned from all int'l sport for 4 years over doping failures Expert advisers had been urged to take a hard line with their punishment following ongoing doping allegations
52% of adult men in Armenia are smokers: official According to the Deputy Minister, many non-smokers are affected by secondary smoke both at home and at work.
Senate "very likely" to pass Armenian Genocide bill in coming weeks (video) “We are likely to finally acknowledge the horrific Armenian Genocide, which I have been fighting for years to do,” Cruz said.