Apple will release five new iPhone models in 2020 - report

Apple will release five new iPhone models in 2020 - report
December 9, 2019 - 12:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - After more than seven years, it could soon be time to bid farewell to Apple's lightning charging cable.

The company may ditch the charging cable and port on its premium iPhone models in 2021, Ming-Chi Kuo, a top Apple (AAPL) analyst with TF International Securities, said in a report Thursday. The company will instead opt for a completely wireless device as it aims to better differentiate the more expensive iPhone models, Kuo said. Apple already makes wireless charging docks for iPhone 8 and subsequent models, CNN reports.

Kuo's report also estimates that Apple will release five new iPhone models next year. He predicts the company will release a 4.7-inch model in the first half of the year and four 5G-enabled versions — 5.4 and 6.1 inch lower end models and 6.1 and 6.7 higher end models — in the second half of the year. Kuo's predictions for releases in the second half of 2020 echo those in a report from JP Morgan analysts released earlier last week.

Of course, the predictions detailed in the report, which are based on supply chain checks are just that — predictions. Apple did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Related links:
CNN. Apple may be ditching the lightning charging cable for some iPhones by 2021, analyst says
 Top stories
World Congress on Information Technology gets going in ArmeniaWorld Congress on Information Technology gets going in Armenia
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
GIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCITGIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCIT
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's "sleep box"
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
VSCO files lawsuit against PicsArt over VSCO files lawsuit against PicsArt over "reverse engineered" filters
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
Partner news
 Articles
How "impressive Diaspora" could help augment Armenia’s IT scene

ICANN SVP

 Most popular in the section
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler
Sophia the Robot shares photo with Armenian PM
Startup created by Armenian Americans is now a 1.7 bn business
Taiwan ICT industry leaders will arrive in Armenia in 2019
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey: Next Armenian patriarch will be elected on Dec. 11 Some 102 delegates chosen in the election will choose the next head of the church in upcoming elections.
Saudi restaurants no longer need separate entrances for men, women The move is part of a series of measures to loosen strict social rules as part of a drive to modernize the kingdom.
Turkey says deported 11 French terrorist suspects Ankara has accused European countries of being too slow to take back citizens who traveled to the Middle East to fight.
Russia banned from all int'l sport for 4 years over doping failures Expert advisers had been urged to take a hard line with their punishment following ongoing doping allegations