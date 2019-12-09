Armenia Deputy PM says gas prices won't change by April 1
December 9, 2019 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has said that prices for natural gas will remain unchanged by at least April 1.
Grigoryan said the Armenian side continues negotiations with Russia over the matter, Factor.am reports.
The Deputy PM noted he can’t say what will happen after April 1.
In late September, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan refuted allegations that prices for natural gas will be raised by 30%. Grigoryan said he hopes the tariffs won’t change in 2020. Negotiations surrounding the price of natural gas are expected to conclude by year-end.
From January 1, 2019, Russia has raised natural gas prices for Armenia from $150 to $165 per one thousand cubic meters, but the internal tariff for the population has remained unchanged.
