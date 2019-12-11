Serj Tankian wants to share unreleased System of a Down music
December 11, 2019 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Once the year 2020 begins, the calendar will mark 15 years without new music from System of a Down. Frontman Serj Tankian, however, is in favor of putting out the band’s unreleased material.
System of a Down recently attempted to write a new album, but songwriting and recording sessions fell apart when the quartet couldn’t agree on a creative direction.
“Ultimately I had to draw a line in the sand because I knew I could never be happy going back to how things used to be within the band,” Tankian shared in 2018. “And as we couldn’t see eye to eye on all these points we decided to put aside the idea of a record altogether for the time being. My only regret is that we have been collectively unable to give you another Soad record. For that I apologize.”
No new strides have been made since. System will be performing live in 2020, despite drummer John Dolmayan’s recent admission that he wasn’t proud of some of the band’s recent shows.
A petition was recently started to implore System of a Down to release their demos from the unfinished album. While answering fan questions via his Patreon, Tankian claimed he had seen the petition. “For the unreleased Soad songs? Yes. I’m all for it. Convince everyone else,” he said.
Daron Malakian revealed his 2018 "Dictator" album with Scars on Broadway could've very well turned into new System music. Tankian is also redirecting songs intended for SOAD’s ill-fated sixth album.
Top stories
Word arrived on a trading ship around a year ago that Disney was looking to craft a new iteration of the franchise.
The band have issued a statement to express “abhorrence” over attempts to use them as political capital.
Bregović will perform in Yerevan when the residents of the Armenian capital will be ringing in the New Year.
The movie "Erken Kisher" is Armenia's submission in the best foreign language film category at Oscars 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Greta Thunberg named as Time Person of the Year Time magazine has chosen Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate crisis activist, as person of the year.
Asking yourself "What's the meaning of life?" could help you live longer The study examined the relationship between your physical and mental well-being and the search for purpose in life.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Mkhitaryan opens up about playing against Messi Roma players Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Zaniolo and Mirko Antonucci visited the parish in Rome.