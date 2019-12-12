Armenian letter art gets UNESCO recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - UNESCO hasincluded Armenian letter art on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage meeting in the Colombian capital on Wednesday, December 11 morning inscribed one more element on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding and nine elements on the Representative List.

"Armenian letter art and its cultural expressions represents the centuries-old art of Armenian writing, the rich culture of decorating letters, and its numerous applications," the Organizations said.

"The element is distinguished by its wide range of ornamental scripts, characterized by different shapes such as birds, animals and mythical creatures.

"Beyond its primary function to record and communicate information, Armenian letter art has penetrated almost all layers of society, particularly folk art.

"Educational institutions at all levels, youth centres and the Armenian Apostolic Church play a key role in its transmission."