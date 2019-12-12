Armenia President, Cilicia Catholicos discuss situation in Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian had a phone conversation with the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I to discuss the situation in Lebaanon

The Armenian President inquired about the activities of the Armenian religious and national structures, educational institutions.

His Holiness Aram I briefed the President on the situation in Lebanon.

Sarkissian expressed support to the Catholicos and the congregation, the Armenian community of Lebanon and stated his readiness to provide assistance if necessary.