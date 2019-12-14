Time-restricted dieting can lead to weight loss

PanARMENIAN.Net - Intermittent fasting has shown success in helping people lose weight, but some people can find it difficult to eat normally most days and then severely restrict their food intake other days, Medical Xpress reports.

A new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism offers an alternative—time-restricted eating.

Time-restricted eating allows you to eat the same every day, but you limit the time during which you can have food to a 10-hour window. So, if your first meal is at 8 a.m., your last calories for the day will need to be consumed by 6 p.m. For the next 14 hours, you fast.

The new study is small, following 19 people for three months.

Participants logged the timing of their meals and their sleep in the myCircadianClock app. They were encouraged to stay hydrated during their fasting periods.

"We didn't ask them to change what they eat," NPR reported Pam Taub as saying. Taub is a cardiologist at the University of California, San Diego's School of Medicine, and an author of the study. Nonetheless, study participants consumed nearly 9% fewer calories.

In addition to weight loss—a 3% reduction in weight and 4% reduction in abdominal visceral fat—Taub said study participants' cholesterol levels and blood pressure improved.