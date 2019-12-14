Time-restricted dieting can lead to weight loss
December 14, 2019 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Intermittent fasting has shown success in helping people lose weight, but some people can find it difficult to eat normally most days and then severely restrict their food intake other days, Medical Xpress reports.
A new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism offers an alternative—time-restricted eating.
Time-restricted eating allows you to eat the same every day, but you limit the time during which you can have food to a 10-hour window. So, if your first meal is at 8 a.m., your last calories for the day will need to be consumed by 6 p.m. For the next 14 hours, you fast.
The new study is small, following 19 people for three months.
Participants logged the timing of their meals and their sleep in the myCircadianClock app. They were encouraged to stay hydrated during their fasting periods.
"We didn't ask them to change what they eat," NPR reported Pam Taub as saying. Taub is a cardiologist at the University of California, San Diego's School of Medicine, and an author of the study. Nonetheless, study participants consumed nearly 9% fewer calories.
In addition to weight loss—a 3% reduction in weight and 4% reduction in abdominal visceral fat—Taub said study participants' cholesterol levels and blood pressure improved.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey summons U.S. envoy over Armenian Genocide recognition Turkey has summoned the U.S. ambassador over a resolution passed by the Senate recognizing the Genocide.
140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian boxers Narek Agbaryan, Gor Yeritsyan pick up wins in Moscow Gor Yeritsyan, a native of Yerevan, Armenia, stopped aged veteran Patrick Lopez 39 seconds into the first.
Belgium completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement the last 9th State body of Belgium – the Brussels Capital Parliament – approved the Armenia-EU agreement.