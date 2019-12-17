Armenia President approves visa-free regime with China
December 17, 2019 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian ratified a visa waiver agreement with China on Tuesday, December 17.
Sarkissian signed the agreement approved by the National Assembly in early December.
Currently, holders of Armenian passport enjoy visa-free access to Hong Kong for 30 days and to Macau for 90 days. Both are Special Administrative Regions of China.
