Yerevan will welcome Armenia’s first planetarium on New Year’s Day
December 18, 2019 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s first planetarium will open in Yerevan on January 1, 2020.
According to a post on the planetarium’s Facebook page, the new facility will screen films about the origin of the universe, the birth of stars and planets, as well as the development of astronautics and space exploration technologies.
The planetarium will open on the territory of the English Park in downtown Yerevan.
The project was created jointly by the team of St. Petersburg’s Planetarium №1 (the largest in the world in terms of the diameter of the dome) and leading planetarium designer Grigor Mashuryan.
The planetarium, which will be equipped with a screen with a diameter of 14 meters, will accommodate up to 50 people.
Spectators will be able to get comfortable on the armchairs so that they can literally lie down and look at the starry sky.
