Ikar Airlines launching Armenia-Crimea flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian carrier Ikar Airlines, operating as Pegas Fly, will be launching flights connecting the Armenian capital Yerevan to Simferopol, Crimea.

According to a report from Shantnews.am, seven flights from Yerevan to Simferopol will be carried out each week.

Besides, the carrier will also be flying the Russian cities of Stavropol and Ufa twice a week in each destination.