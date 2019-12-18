Ikar Airlines launching Armenia-Crimea flights
December 18, 2019 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian carrier Ikar Airlines, operating as Pegas Fly, will be launching flights connecting the Armenian capital Yerevan to Simferopol, Crimea.
According to a report from Shantnews.am, seven flights from Yerevan to Simferopol will be carried out each week.
Besides, the carrier will also be flying the Russian cities of Stavropol and Ufa twice a week in each destination.
