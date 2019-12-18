Armenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 dates
December 18, 2019 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Urvakan Festival is set to make its return to various venues across Armenia on 5-9 May 2020.
The Festival has announced the curators of its 2020 programme, confirming booking agent and label owner Brandon Rosenbluth and Californian event series Club Chai. Moscow will be represented on the line-up, with Russian label GOST ZVUK also stepping up to curate the event, along with Moscow-based collective Klammklang and events series TKANI.
Aside from music, the festival’s street art programme will be curated by STFNV. Art exhibitions are to be organised by syg.ma.
In 2020, the festival will expand from a three-day event to a five-day extravaganza, with its main programme taking place in an abandoned scientific institute in the suburbs of Yerevan. The opening day will be held at Yerevan Children’s Railway and Mirzoyan Library.
Early bird tickets are on sale now. Head to Urvakan’s website for further information, and check out images of the site below.
