France adopts law ratifying new Armenia–EU deal
December 19, 2019 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The French Senate has adopted a law allowing the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017.
Armenian ambassador to Paris Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on Wednesday, December 18 evening.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.
The CEPA has now been ratified by most EU member states.
Top stories
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of an OSCE council, with mediation from the Minsk Group co-chairs.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Half of U.S. visa applicants from Armenia were denied in 2019 Half of the Armenian citizens who applied for a United States visitor visa in 2019 got rejections.
Lawn-mowing reduction could boost wildlife, save money Rewilding gardens may be growing in popularity but even a modest reduction in lawn mowing can boost wildlife.
Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan selected for Berlinale Talents Avetisyan has been selected from over 3,400 applicants from 134 countries to attend the Berlinale Talents.
Istanbul honors official responsible for Baku pogrom of Armenians An Azerbaijani consul, Deputy governor of Istanbul and several other officials attended the ceremony.