France adopts law ratifying new Armenia–EU deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - The French Senate has adopted a law allowing the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017.

Armenian ambassador to Paris Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on Wednesday, December 18 evening.

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.

The CEPA has now been ratified by most EU member states.