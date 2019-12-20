Boeing to test Starliner capsule built for NASA astronauts
December 20, 2019 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A spacecraft built by Boeing will launch a milestone test flight Friday, December 20 in what could be the last major step in a long-running mission to once again launch humans from US soil, Al-Masdar News reports.
The capsule, called Starliner, is scheduled to launch into space and dock with the International Space Station over the weekend, mimicking the flight path it will take when it flies its first crewed mission next year. Liftoff is slated for 6:36 am ET.
Aboard the capsule will be a dummy nicknamed Rosie, after Rosie the Riveter, which will be outfitted with dozens of sensors to measure the G-forces astronauts will endure.
Exactly when Starliner will make its historic first flight with people on board is not clear. Boeing (BA) will work closely with NASA to review data from Friday's mission, and both parties must deem the spacecraft ready.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a press conference Thursday that he expects the vehicle to be ready in "the first part" of next year.
Also racing to meet that timeline is SpaceX, the rocket company started by tech billionaire Elon Musk. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule completed its uncrewed test flight earlier this year, but still must pass another test of the capsule's emergency abort system before it's ready to fly.
Top stories
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
Partner news
Latest news
Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Azerbaijan; Tremors felt in Artsakh The quake near the border with Artsakh had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was felt in Stepanakert too.
U.S. added, then removed Wakanda from trading partners list Wakanda’s exports to the U.S. apparently included fresh vegetables, coffee beans, essential oils and livestock.
Belarus executes murderer who killed two women In May, the Belarusian Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for Osipovich, who murdered two women in 2018.
Trump demands "immediate" impeachment trial in Senate Pelosi, the House speaker, refused to reveal when she would send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.