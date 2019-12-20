Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Azerbaijan; Tremors felt in Artsakh
December 20, 2019 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 3-magnitude earthquake struck the town of Barda, Azerbaijan on Friday, December 20 morning.
The quake near the border with Artsakh had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was felt in Stepanakert too.
