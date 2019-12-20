267 million names, phone numbers leaked from Facebook
December 20, 2019 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you start receiving more telemarketing calls, you can blame Facebook.
Recently, a security researcher named Bob Diachenko found a database of user account info including their name and phone numbers for 267 million Facebook users. It was available in an unprotected format and copied to other hacker forums, Forbes reports.
Reports indicate that this presents a treasure trove of data for telemarketers and spam purveyors because the data looks legitimate and comes from the social network itself, not from an untrusted source. (In some cases, leaked data that is old and outdated doesn’t help would-be scammers because the names and numbers are incorrect.)
Having this data means scammers can start new phishing scams and correlate the data from the phone records to Facebook user profiles.
The analyst says the data was potentially compromised through an API that gives developers access to back-end data, such as friend lists, groups, and photos.
He says at one time it was likely a protected, private database even on hacker forums, but was set to public and was readily available to anyone for about two weeks.
Hackers routinely download user information like this or purchase it on the Dark Web, but the difference with this data is that it has some authenticity since it also contains Facebook user information. And, because it contains phone numbers, it means hackers might be able to set up more sophisticated attacks that could include both a phone scam and an email scam.
Top stories
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
Partner news
Latest news
Pope praised for decision to lift "veil of secrecy" on child abuse cases The Vatican must take action to ensure justice for people who were sexually abused by priests during childhood.
Putin awards Order of Friendship to EEC chief Putin has awarded the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan the Order of Friendship.
Libya activates cooperation accord with Turkey The UN-recognised Libyan government has agreed to activate a military cooperation agreement with Turkey
Turkey's Galatasaray interested in loaning Henrikh Mkhitaryan Turkey's Galatasaray have offered Roma to loan out Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan and Croatian striker Kalinić.