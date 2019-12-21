Ex-President's nephew transferred to Armenia (video)
December 21, 2019 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, has been transferred to Armenia.
Narek Sarsgsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, arms, explosives, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Earlier in December, the Czech Republic satisfied a request submitted by the Prosecutor General of Armenia to extradite Sargsyan to Armenia.
Sargsyan was discovered and arrested in Prague in 2018. He held a false passport which identified him as a citizen of Guatemala named Franklin Gonzales.
In July 2018, he was declared internationally wanted.
Top stories
The poll shows that 55% of Armenians would vote for My Step if national elections were held next Sunday.
Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.
A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Partner news
Latest news
IS launches attack against Syrian troops near key oil field The Islamic State attack was launched from the Al-Tanf Zone, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed forces.
Armenia PM attends informal summit of heads of CIS-member states The leaders of the CIS-member states participated in a working dinner hosted by President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Pope praised for decision to lift "veil of secrecy" on child abuse cases The Vatican must take action to ensure justice for people who were sexually abused by priests during childhood.
Putin awards Order of Friendship to EEC chief Putin has awarded the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan the Order of Friendship.