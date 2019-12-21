Ex-President's nephew transferred to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, has been transferred to Armenia.

Narek Sarsgsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, arms, explosives, as well as illegal drug circulation.

Earlier in December, the Czech Republic satisfied a request submitted by the Prosecutor General of Armenia to extradite Sargsyan to Armenia.

Sargsyan was discovered and arrested in Prague in 2018. He held a false passport which identified him as a citizen of Guatemala named Franklin Gonzales.

In July 2018, he was declared internationally wanted.