180 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
December 21, 2019 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 180 ceasefire violations - some 1200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from December 15 to 21, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
