French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86
December 23, 2019 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro has died in Paris aged 86.
Ungaro was the son of Italian immigrants who trained under Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga.
He founded his fashion house in the 1960s and described himself as a "sensual obsessive" - with a reputation for bold colours and prints.
He retired and sold the brand in 2005. He went on to criticise the fashion house when US actress Lindsay Lohan was briefly hired as an artistic director.
Ungaro was born in Aix-en-Province in the south of France in 1933.
He first learned tailoring by working under his father and moved to Paris in his early 20s to launch a career in fashion.
His time training with Balenciaga taught him "rigor and perfectionism", according to his former brand's website.
"Season after season, Emanuel Ungaro dared to be different, combining unexpected yet sensual clashes of bright colours and prints with beautiful draping," the House of Emanuel Ungaro website says.
Top stories
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Football Federation elects new President (video) The Secretary General of the Football Federation of Armenia was elected as the President of the Federation.
Vahan Badasyan will run for Artsakh President Current President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not seek a fourth term in office in 2020.
Austrian Airlines offering Vienna–Yerevan Flight Pass Austrian Airlines has unveiled the Flight Pass which offers 10 flights to 60 European cities for a fixed fare.
Croatia presidential race heading to runoff on January 5 Left-wing politician Zoran Milanovic of Croatia led the first round of voting with nearly 30% support.