Vahan Badasyan will run for Artsakh President
December 23, 2019 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The President of Artsakh’s (Nagorno Karabakh) United Armenia party Vahan Badasyan’s will in the country’s upcoming presidential election in 2020.
Current President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not seek a fourth term in office in 2020.
Sahakyan took an oath and assumed office for the third time in September 2017 after he was re-elected the president of Artsakh for a third term on July 19, 2017.
Sahakyan is the fourth president of Karabakh. He was first elected as President on July 19, 2007, and on July 19, 2012 he was re-elected for a second five-year term, receiving around two thirds of the votes.
