Armenia Football Federation elects new President (video)
December 23, 2019 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan was elected as the President of the Federation on Monday, December 23.
13 members of the commission tasked to choose a new President voted in favor of Melikbekyan, 7 others voted for the second candidate, president of the Lori football club Tovmas Grigoryan, while three ballots were considered invalid.
Former FFA President, ex-Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan submitted his resignation in late November, with the Executive Committee following suit almost immediately.
Vanetsyan’s resignation came amid tensions surrounding the dire performance of the national squad, but the former NSS chief said he resigns to pave the way for the improvement of the Armenian football.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn.
Roma are hoping to get Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan for "Belgian or Polish prices" in summer 2020.
After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is withdrawing from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem due to health issues.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Azerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jets Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
Obesity increases greenhouse gases – study Obese people produce more carbon dioxide as they use up oxygen to run bodily functions, compared to those with lower weight.
Vahan Badasyan will run for Artsakh President Current President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not seek a fourth term in office in 2020.
Austrian Airlines offering Vienna–Yerevan Flight Pass Austrian Airlines has unveiled the Flight Pass which offers 10 flights to 60 European cities for a fixed fare.