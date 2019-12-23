Armenia Football Federation elects new President

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan was elected as the President of the Federation on Monday, December 23.

13 members of the commission tasked to choose a new President voted in favor of Melikbekyan, 7 others voted for the second candidate, president of the Lori football club Tovmas Grigoryan, while three ballots were considered invalid.

Former FFA President, ex-Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan submitted his resignation in late November, with the Executive Committee following suit almost immediately.

Vanetsyan’s resignation came amid tensions surrounding the dire performance of the national squad, but the former NSS chief said he resigns to pave the way for the improvement of the Armenian football.