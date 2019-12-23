Armenia Football Federation elects new President (video)

Armenia Football Federation elects new President
 December 23, 2019 - 17:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan was elected as the President of the Federation on Monday, December 23.

13 members of the commission tasked to choose a new President voted in favor of Melikbekyan, 7 others voted for the second candidate, president of the Lori football club Tovmas Grigoryan, while three ballots were considered invalid.

Former FFA President, ex-Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan submitted his resignation in late November, with the Executive Committee following suit almost immediately.

Vanetsyan’s resignation came amid tensions surrounding the dire performance of the national squad, but the former NSS chief said he resigns to pave the way for the improvement of the Armenian football.

 Top stories
Armenia's Sargissian wins European Rapid Chess ChampionshipArmenia's Sargissian wins European Rapid Chess Championship
Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn.
Roma hope to get Mkhitaryan Roma hope to get Mkhitaryan "for Belgian or Polish prices" - paper
Roma are hoping to get Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan for "Belgian or Polish prices" in summer 2020.
Mkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over VeronaMkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over Verona
After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.
Levon Aronian pulls out of FIDE Grand Prix due to health issuesLevon Aronian pulls out of FIDE Grand Prix due to health issues
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is withdrawing from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem due to health issues.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Azerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jets Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
Obesity increases greenhouse gases – study Obese people produce more carbon dioxide as they use up oxygen to run bodily functions, compared to those with lower weight.
Vahan Badasyan will run for Artsakh President Current President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not seek a fourth term in office in 2020.
Austrian Airlines offering Vienna–Yerevan Flight Pass Austrian Airlines has unveiled the Flight Pass which offers 10 flights to 60 European cities for a fixed fare.