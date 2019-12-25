World's top-selling smartphones revealed
December 25, 2019 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For as compelling as Apple’s flagship iPhone models are, consumers still seem to be flocking towards the company’s more budget-oriented devices. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research (via Patently Apple), the top-selling iPhone in every single quarter throughout 2019 has been Apple’s iPhone XR. What’s more, the iPhone XR has been the top-selling iPhone model in every quarter since it launched, with the September 2018 quarter being the lone exception, BGR reports.
Even beyond Apple, the research found that the iPhone XR was the most popular smartphone model across all brands throughout the entire year. During the third quarter of 2019, for example, the top 5 selling smartphone models on a global basis were the iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A50, the Oppo A9, and the iPhone 11.
On a market share basis, the iPhone XR accounted for 3% of global smartphone sales while the iPhone 11 accounted for 1.6% of global iPhone sales.
It’s certainly interesting that none of Samsung’s flagships managed to crack the top ten, though a few of their more wallet-friendly devices managed to make an appearance.
