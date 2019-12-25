U.S. calls on Georgia to reinforce democracy, rule of law
December 25, 2019 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia must reinforce its commitment to democracy and ensure its judicial system is free of political bias, the United States said on Tuesday, December 24, after weeks of demonstrations in the ex-Soviet state demanding changes to the electoral system, Reuters reports.
The intervention by the U.S. State Department ahead of parliamentary elections next year will be a blow to the ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Georgia’s richest man Bidzina Ivanishvili. Opponents accuse him of ruling the country from behind the scenes despite having no formal role in government.
“We urge the Georgian government to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias,” the state department said.
The South Caucasus country, which serves as a transit route for Caspian Sea oil and gas, was widely praised for establishing democratic institutions in the post-Soviet era.
But human rights watchdogs have criticized the current government over a lack of progress on judicial reform and for putting pressure on independent media.
This month the U.S. Embassy and the European Union mission in Georgia criticized a vote by parliament to appoint for life terms Supreme Court judges whom the opposition rejected as pro-government.
The mass protests began in November after parliament failed to approve reforms to the electoral system including a move to full proportional representation.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter could be awarded Rio Olympic gold medal Armenian weightlifter, Silver Olympic medalist Simon Martirosyan could be awarded gold from the Rio Games in January 2020
IMF hails Armenia’s economic performance as strong The Armenian authorities continue to view the SBA as precautionary until the program expires in May 16, 2021.
World's top-selling smartphones revealed Research found that the iPhone XR was the most popular model across all brands throughout the entire year.
Armenia electricity tariff set to remain unchanged in 2020 Energy prices will remain unchanged in 2020, said the President of the Public Services Regulatory Commission.