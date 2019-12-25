Armenian lifter could be awarded Rio Olympic gold medal

Armenian lifter could be awarded Rio Olympic gold medal
December 25, 2019 - 17:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian weightlifter, silver Olympic medalist Simon Martirosyan could be awarded gold from the Rio Games in January 2020 amid the doping scandal involving gold medalist Ruslan Nurudinov, chief coach of the national team Pashik Alaverdyan has said.

“The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has already congratulated is for Martirosyan’s medal as the 2016 Rio Olympics champion Ruslan Nurudinov has been found guilty of doping at the London Olympics weightlifting competition,” Yerkir Media cited Alaverdyan as saying on Wednesday, December 25

Nurudinov finished fourth in the 105-kg category in London and went on to win gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics four years later, which triggered the International Olympic Committee to re-tests his samples.

Martirosyan lifted a total of 417 kg above his head to take silver in the 105 kg category.

