Turkey mulls establishing naval base in Cyprus
December 25, 2019 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey may establish a naval base in Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as a group of experts are surveying the area to determine the location of such a base, reported the Milliyet daily Wednesday, December 25.
The plans to establish a naval base follow the TRNC's approval of the use of Geçitkale Airport as a base for Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in Eastern Mediterranean, over a request by Ankara.
The Turkish team of experts, which consists of members of the Turkish Armed Forces, are surveying Gazimağusa (Famagusta), an area 35 to 40 kilometers away from İskele Strait, the report said.
The plans include the construction of new military quarters and naval facilities, but it does not include an ammunition store, the Turkish military forces in Northern Cyprus reportedly told the TRNC Office of the Prime Minister.
