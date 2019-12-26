SPAR International opens first store in Armenia
December 26, 2019 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
The company said in an emailed statement that they are planning to quickly grow the store network to cover not only Yerevan but also spreading into the provinces of Armenia.
“SPAR stores play a key role in the community as the local supplier of household goods worldwide and we are glad to expand to Armenia and share our values in the local market. SPAR Armenia has a very ambitious development plan through own as well as franchise stores for 2020 and beyond”, said SPAR Armenia CEO Beqa Petriashvili.
Spar Armenia will further boost the country's retail market by creating more jobs and supporting the development of local enterprises. It will also introduce franchise opportunities for local independent retailers where they can benefit from Spar International’s business network.
"Through Spar Armenia’s franchise model, independent retailers will gain established European reputation and image, proven management practices, employee training based on best practices and access to marketing and advertising tools as well as ongoing support," the company said.
SPAR is among the world’s leading food retail chains. The business started with one store in the Netherlands in 1932 and now has developed into worldwide chain with more than 13,112 stores in 49 countries on four continents.
