Armenia to host CSTO drills in October 2020
December 26, 2019 - 15:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will host military drills within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in October 2020, lawmaker Andranik Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, December 26.

Kocharyan is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security in parliament.

A meeting of defense committees of the CSTO member states took place in 2019, during which, Kocharyan said, the delegations agreed to hold the next meeting in Yerevan in October and arrange CSTO exercises in Armenia.

