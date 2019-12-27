Armenian army equipped with "large batch" of Osa-AK missile systems
December 27, 2019 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian armed forces have been equipped with "a large batch" of modern Osa-AK surface-to-air missile systems, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, December 26.
The new systems were unveiled on Thursday when Pashinyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces visited the military post that houses the new weapons.
The two discussed projects and opportunities for developing Armenia's military industry.
Pashinyan said "a large batch of the systems" has been purchased.
The Prime Minister maintained that the OSA-AK and the latest acquisitions make Armenia's air borders impregnable.
Also Friday, SU-30SM jets reached Armenia too.
Russia has recently delivered Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems to Armenia.
