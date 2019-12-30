Human brain can locate sensation of touch even beyond the body
December 30, 2019 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Human brains are capable of detecting the location of touch even when it's not directly on the body, new research shows.
An intriguing new study indicates that people can sense how an object they're holding comes into contact with something else - almost as if it were an extension of oneself.
If you're holding a stick that you then use to tap something else, for example, the brain appears to activate a special set of neural sensors to work out what just happened using the vibration patterns as they're sent through our nervous system.
Of course if something you're holding is touched, you can feel the shift in pressure as it's passed on to our fingers – but this latest study shows how you can also figure out the exact location of the contact on the object.
"The tool is being treated like a sensory extension of your body," neuroscientist Luke Miller, from the University of Lyon in France, told Richard Sima at Scientific American.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019 The number of passengers served by Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport hit 3 million and beyond on December 30.
Study: Obesity can affect children's working memory Obese children have a worse working memory than children of normal weight, a new study has found.
U.S. strikes facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to Iranian-backed militia Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman described the strikes against the group as "precision defensive strikes".
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title Goulamirian stopped Bejenaru after the end of the ninth round Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Marseille.