Iran considering 13 "revenge scenarios" after U.S. strike

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has been considering 13 “revenge scenarios” in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday, January 7, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans,” Ali Shamkhani said.

The reception to Soleimani's assassination on Friday has already been compared with the burial of Iran's first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who died of natural causes and was buried in Tehran in 1989. Millions of people took to the streets that day, in what was then described as the biggest funeral procession in Iran's modern history.