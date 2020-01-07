Iran considering 13 "revenge scenarios" after U.S. strike
January 7, 2020 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has been considering 13 “revenge scenarios” in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday, January 7, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
“The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans,” Ali Shamkhani said.
The reception to Soleimani's assassination on Friday has already been compared with the burial of Iran's first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who died of natural causes and was buried in Tehran in 1989. Millions of people took to the streets that day, in what was then described as the biggest funeral procession in Iran's modern history.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Partner news
Latest news
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Major study on genetics of anxiety points to new treatments Anxiety is notoriously hard to treat using standard therapies, but a precision medicine approach promises to actually work.
Tehran bids farewell to Qassem Soleimani Iran has pledged revenge in response to the killing, which has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.