Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort
January 7, 2020 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is on loan with Roma has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino on Sunday, December 5.
The attacking midfielder will have to undergo a medical examination in the next 48 hours to avoid serious problems, Corriere dello Sport reported on Tuesday, January 7 afternoon.
As reported recently, Arsenal have turned down a permanent bid from Roma for Mkhitaryan.
