U.S. Embassy in Armenia announces visa application changes

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy in Armenia announced on Tuesday, January 7 that it is suspending services for visa applicants, presumably for Iranian citizens as well, “due to recent events in the Middle East.”

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of Wednesday. The attacks were Iran's response to the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad.

The embassy message shared on Tuesday was published in Armenian, English and Iranian.

There is no U.S. diplomatic mission in Iran, so many Iranians go through the Yerevan embassy to apply for American visas. It is one of three embassies that issues visas to Iranians residing in Iran.

People who have applied for a non-immigrant visa are advised to continue to check the scheduling website for available appointments.

If your appointment is rescheduled by the Embassy, you will receive an email notification at the email address you provided when creating your appointment, said the embassy.

At the same time, the embassy said it will reschedule the immigrant visa appointments at the first available opportunity communicate any updates to the email address provided by the applicants.