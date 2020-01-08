U.S. Embassy in Armenia announces visa application changes
January 8, 2020 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy in Armenia announced on Tuesday, January 7 that it is suspending services for visa applicants, presumably for Iranian citizens as well, “due to recent events in the Middle East.”
Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of Wednesday. The attacks were Iran's response to the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad.
The embassy message shared on Tuesday was published in Armenian, English and Iranian.
There is no U.S. diplomatic mission in Iran, so many Iranians go through the Yerevan embassy to apply for American visas. It is one of three embassies that issues visas to Iranians residing in Iran.
People who have applied for a non-immigrant visa are advised to continue to check the scheduling website for available appointments.
If your appointment is rescheduled by the Embassy, you will receive an email notification at the email address you provided when creating your appointment, said the embassy.
At the same time, the embassy said it will reschedule the immigrant visa appointments at the first available opportunity communicate any updates to the email address provided by the applicants.
Top stories
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
Latest news
Iran launches ballistic missile attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of January 8.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board dead A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Iran considering 13 "revenge scenarios" after U.S. strike Iran has been considering 13 “revenge scenarios” in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.