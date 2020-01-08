New Mercedes-Benz concept car is inspired by “Avatar”
January 8, 2020 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new concept car designed alongside James Cameron, the director of the 2009 film “Avatar”, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Sky News reports.
A host of car manufacturers took to the stage in Las Vegas to show off what they think the future of driving will look like.
The car introduced by the German global automobile marque has been called AVTR and is covered in scales, 33 of them to be precise, which Mercedes-Benz has dubbed "bionic flaps" although they appear to be inspired more by the blockbuster film than real biology.
Even the somewhat spherical wheels on the car were inspired by seeds from a special tree in the film "Avatar", and (of course) there is no steering wheel because the car is completely autonomous.
For Mercedes-Benz the AVTR is simply a bit of fun, a concept vehicle rather than a consumer device that will hit the market any time soon - as well as a chance to attract attention by standing beside a popular brand.
