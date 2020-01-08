Samsung introduces robot Ballie that follows its owner
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung has unveiled a tennis ball-like robot called Ballie that beeps and rolls around, following its owner, the BBC reports.
The device has a built-in camera so that it can capture and store "special moments", the South Korean tech giant told an audience at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
"I love this guy," said president and chief executive H S Kim as Ballie chased him about on stage.
One analyst said the bot was a fun idea - though it might struggle with stairs.
As well as shadowing its owner, Ballie acts as a fitness assistant and can also help with household chores. For example, it can activate smart home devices such as robotic vacuums, when it determines that cleaning is required.
On social media, the device has already been compared to robot companions from several movies - including BB-8 from the latest Star Wars trilogy films.
