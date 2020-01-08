Armenia says "won’t be drawn into anti-Iranian, anti-American actions"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, January 8 that Armenia will not be dragged into anti-Iranian or anti-American conflicts.

Pashinyan held consultations on Wednesday to discuss current developments in the region.

“The situation in the region is worrying,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“Our position remains unchanged. Armenia will not be drawn into anti-Iranian actions, Armenia will not be drawn into anti-American actions.

“And it is our hope and our call on friendly Iran and the United States to immediately begin negotiations to prevent further escalation”.

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of Wednesday. The attacks were Iran's response to the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad.