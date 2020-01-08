Armenia says "won’t be drawn into anti-Iranian, anti-American actions"
January 8, 2020 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, January 8 that Armenia will not be dragged into anti-Iranian or anti-American conflicts.
Pashinyan held consultations on Wednesday to discuss current developments in the region.
“The situation in the region is worrying,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
“Our position remains unchanged. Armenia will not be drawn into anti-Iranian actions, Armenia will not be drawn into anti-American actions.
“And it is our hope and our call on friendly Iran and the United States to immediately begin negotiations to prevent further escalation”.
Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of Wednesday. The attacks were Iran's response to the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad.
Top stories
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Roman Berezovsky returns to Armenia to coach FC Pyunik Former Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky has been appointed the head coach of FC Pyunik, the club said.
Netanyahu: Israel will hit back hard if attacked Netanyahu reiterated his praise for Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
France not planning to withdraw troops from Iraq France has no plans to cut its troop numbers from Iraq following the killing of a top Iranian military commander.
UEFA President congratulates new Armenia football chief Čeferin congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on being elected as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.