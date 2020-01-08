Armenia PM offers condolences over Iran plane crash
January 8, 2020 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to the families of the victims of a Ukrainian International Airlines plane that crashed en route from Iran to Kiev shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday, January 8.
“It was with great sorrow that I learned about the crash of a civilian aircraft near the airport in Tehran,” Pashinyan said.
“On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragic catastrophe.”
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier that no Armenian nationals or citizens were among the casualties of the crash.
A senior public relations official at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems. All 176 people on board were killed.
Top stories
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Roman Berezovsky returns to Armenia to coach FC Pyunik Former Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky has been appointed the head coach of FC Pyunik, the club said.
Netanyahu: Israel will hit back hard if attacked Netanyahu reiterated his praise for Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
France not planning to withdraw troops from Iraq France has no plans to cut its troop numbers from Iraq following the killing of a top Iranian military commander.
UEFA President congratulates new Armenia football chief Čeferin congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on being elected as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.