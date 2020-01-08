Netanyahu: Israel will hit back hard if attacked
January 8, 2020 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, January 8, after an Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, that Israel would hit back hard against anyone who attacked his country, Reuters reports.
Netanyahu reiterated his praise for U.S. President Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week, calling it a bold move.
The Israeli leader said Soleimani had tried to destabilize the region for decades and was “planning much worse.”
Without directly referencing Iran’s missile strikes overnight, in what Tehran called retaliation for the general’s death in Baghdad, Netanyahu said in a speech in Jerusalem that Israel stood beside the United States.
“Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt the strongest blow,” Netanyahu said, accusing Iran of leading a campaign to “strangle and destroy” Israel.
Soleimani was killed by a drone strike in Baghdad in a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran. His death sparked fury and grief across Iran, where he was revered as a national hero and icon.
In retaliation, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported.
Top stories
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Partner news
Latest news
Roman Berezovsky returns to Armenia to coach FC Pyunik Former Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky has been appointed the head coach of FC Pyunik, the club said.
Armenia PM offers condolences over Iran plane crash “It was with great sorrow that I learned about the crash of a civilian aircraft near the airport in Tehran,” Pashinyan said.
UEFA President congratulates new Armenia football chief Čeferin congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on being elected as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.
Armenia improves standing on “powerful passports” index The latest passport power rankings have come out, and Armenia appears to have improved its standing by three notches.