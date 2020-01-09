Drinking green tea, rather than black, “may help you live longer”
January 9, 2020 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Drinking tea at least three times a week could reduce the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and is linked with a longer and healthier life, at least in China, a new study suggests, according to CNN.
Chinese researchers found the health benefits associated with tea were more pronounced for drinkers of green, rather than black tea, and for those who had been drinking tea regularly over a longer period of time. The benefits were also clearer among men, the study indicated.
Researchers looked at data from 100,902 Chinese people with no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer and divided them into two groups: habitual drinkers who drank tea three or more times a week, those who never drank tea, and those who drank it less regularly. They followed up with them after a seven-year period.
Their analysis found that regular tea drinkers had a 20% lower risk of having heart disease and stroke, and a 22% lower risk of dying from heart disease and stroke.
Specifically, they found that regular tea drinkers could expect to live 1.26 years longer at age 50 than those who did not regularly enjoy a cup of tea.
Top stories
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Partner news
Latest news
Motorola Razr set to be launched in 2020 In November 2019, at the Lenovo Innovation and Technology Conference, the company released its first foldable smartphone.
Karen Khachanov reaches ATP Cup quarter-finals Khachanov beat Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6(4), saving five of six break points and controlling play against the left-hander.
Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
WB forecasts biggest GDP growth for Armenia in South Caucasus The report says growth in the South Caucasus is forecast to decelerate, but estimations of Armenia’s growth are solid.