Motorola Razr set to be launched in 2020
January 9, 2020 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A couple of months ago, in November 2019, at the Lenovo Innovation and Technology Conference, the company released its first foldable smartphone — Motorola Razr. At that time, the company confirmed that the phone’s isn’t coming to China anytime soon.
Now, during CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Liu Jun, Executive Vice President of Lenovo Group and President of Lenovo‘s China operations, said in an interview that the Motorola Razr smartphone will be launched in the Chinese market in the second quarter of 2020, Gizmochina reports.
After launching the Motorola Razr smartphone in November in the United States, Yang Yuanging, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo Group confirmed that the phone’s sale in the U.S. has been postponed due to demand and supply issues. Also, Liu Jun has said that the Razr foldable smartphone coming to the Chinese market in Q2 2020 will come with support for 5G connectivity.
Earlier, explaining the reason for not launching the device in China, the company had said that China’s network operators currently do not support eSIM cards due to technical problems. This is an issue given that the Motorola Razr doesn’t come with physical SIM card slot and only supports eSIM.
As for the specifications, the Motorola Razr features a main Flex View p-OLED display of 6.2 inches. It carries support for 2142 x 876 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 21:9. It can be accessed by unfolding the device.
